The Saginaw Township Police Department said a missing and endangered 82-year-old man has been found safe.
Willie James Donahue was reported missing on June 2 after he left his home to go to Ace Hardware in Saginaw Township. Donahue has not been officially diagnosed with dementia, but he can get confused, police said.
On Friday evening, June 4, Saginaw Township Police said Donahue was located in Crestwood, Illinois. Officers were notified Donahue went to the Crestwood Fire Department seeking help.
Police said he was somewhat disorientated and was trying to find help getting back home. Family members are making arraignments to safely bring Donahue back to Saginaw Township.
"We are extremely pleased to learn that he has been located and seems to be doing well," wrote Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.
