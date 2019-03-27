The Saginaw Township Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they believe stole a car.
Police said that the vehicle is a 2015 white Lincoln MKS, with the license plate DWD7075. There is a dent on the front passenger door.
If you have any information on the vehicle, or the suspect pictured, please contact Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 989-791-7219.
