A Saginaw Township police officer has died from complications as a result of the coronavirus.
The police department announced Officer Michael Andrews’ death on Friday, May 7.
“Officer Andrews joined Saginaw Township Police Department in September 2006 and served as one of the part-time officers assigned to the Golfside community. Officer Andrews also currently served as a part-time officer with Tittabawassee Township Police Department,” the department said.
Andrews also serve as a Michigan State Police trooper for 25 years before joining the Tittabawassee Township Police Department.
“Officer Michael Andrews dedicated his life to the law enforcement profession and served various communities for 40 plus years. It was an honor to have him as part of the STPD Family. He will be greatly missed. May his family and friends find comfort knowing that Officer Andrews was a faithful, caring law enforcement servant who touched the lives of many people throughout his career,” the Saginaw Township Police Department said.
