Saginaw Township Police are reminding people to lock their car doors after reports of men breaking into cars at three business overnight.
Police said the break-ins happened at three neighboring businesses between Monday May 6 and Tuesday May 7.
The break-ins started at 12:42 a.m. at the Super 8 Motel located on Town Center Road. According to police, three suspects exited a gold four-door vehicle and stole a generator from the back of a pick-up truck.
At 2 a.m., a light-colored car pulled into Huntington Bank where three suspects got out of the car and starting checking doors of cars parked at the bank. Police said all the doors were locked.
According to police, they then went next door to Enterprise and checked the doors of rental cars. The doors were locked but the suspects did go through the trunk of a customer’s vehicle. Police said the customer’s trunk was tied down with a bungee cord and the owner was unsure of what was taken.
At 5:45 a.m., a guest at the Holiday Inn Express located in Tittabawassee Road noticed someone had gone into their unlocked car and stole hand tools, sunglasses, and a pool cue.
The Saginaw County Police Chief believes the suspect car and suspects are all the same.
Police would like to remind everyone to "lock it or lose it."
