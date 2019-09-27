The Saginaw Township Police Department is seeking help identifying two people.
Police did not say why they were looking for the people, only that it was in regards to an ongoing investigation.
The incident happened on Sept. 26.
The people were driving a red sedan, police said.
If you have any information, contact Det. Guest at 989-791-7226.
