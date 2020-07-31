As we get closer to the start of a new school year, parents, students, and teachers are all anxiously waiting for answers, as worries about COVID-19 in the classroom grow.
One local business is now looking to provide some relief.
Ignite excitement, increase confidence, and maximize potential is one saying you'll find at The Learning Wheel, a new teacher supply store in Saginaw Township, located at 3085 Bay Road Suite 6.
“The dream of The Learning Wheel is to be an educational gathering place for all things education,” said Dr. Nicole Frederick, owner of the store.
Inside The Learning Wheel, you’ll find plenty of resources for teachers, parents, and students.
The store provides in-person tutoring sessions and educational supplies, like workbooks or educational games.
Ultimately, Frederick said The Learning Wheel is an extra support system for educators and parents.
“We’re here to support teachers and parents and students,” she added.
Dr. Frederick is former principal of Bethlehem Lutheran School.
She owns the business with her husband and is also one of four tutors.
Frederick said with so much uncertainty about what a return to school looks like, she's noticed a trend in her customer base.
“Right now, I’ve seen a lot of parents coming in looking for support, they’ve chosen either to do the hybrid or completely virtual learning,” Frederick said.
That’s why The Learning Wheel exists - when parents and teachers aren't sure where to turn, Frederick and her store will be there.
“We want what's best for kids, and we’re here to provide just a little extra of a helping hand," Frederick said. "I’m excited and hopeful that once we understand a little bit more of what that’s going to look like, that we will be here to support the community."
The Learning Wheel provides tutoring for students in pre-school to 12th grade.
The cost for one-hour sessions for a month is $150. Those sessions can be split up into 30-minute sessions as well.
If you'd like to contact The Learning Wheel for tutoring or other resources, you can find them on Facebook.
