Saginaw Township swore in Scott A. Malace as its new police chief.
Malace has served the community for close to three decades, the township stated.
“Chief Malace, along with the men and women of the Saginaw Township Police Department, will continue to protect and serve this community to best of their abilities,” the township wrote.
Former police chief Donald Pussehl Jr. announced his retirement last week. Pussehl served as the Saginaw Township Police Chief for 18 years and has served in the mid-Michigan community for 43 years.
Pussehl was placed on administrative leave following his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol prior to his retirement.
