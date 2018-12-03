With recreational marijuana set to become legal across the state this week, cities are weighing their options when it comes to welcoming the business to their borders.
Several local towns already chose to opt out of allowing the drug to be sold in town.
“What we are proposing is simply not allowing the commercial recreational marijuana facilities,” said Steve King, director of community development for Saginaw Township.
King is not in favor or bringing recreational marijuana facilities to the township.
In November, Michigan voters approved proposal one, legalizing recreation marijuana. The same measure also allows local communities to block the facilities.
“The act that was adopted specifically allows local governments to opt out within their community of allowing these facilities. That was very intentional. And so if we are to opt out we wanted to be forthright with everybody and bring that up early on in the process,” King said.
Saginaw Township residents have different views on if marijuana facilities should be allowed in the township.
“I don’t think so,” one resident said.
“I don’t see why not. I mean, I don’t do it myself but you know I don’t have a problem with it,” another resident said.
“I don’t think it should be legal at all,” another resident said.
King said he is asking the township’s planning commission to hold a public meeting about the issue on Jan. 2. That would be the first in a series of steps to ban marijuana facilities in the township.
A final decision has not yet been made, but King believes the township will not be alone if it opts out.
“We’re the first that I know of to take the specific outright stance of recommending opting out, but there will probably be many more local governments that follow suit in doing this in the coming months,” King said.
The request for the public hearing on the opting out process will be made when the township planning commission meets on Wednesday.
