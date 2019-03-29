A used-car dealership in Saginaw was suspended by the Department of State for failing to comply with requests from regulation agents to inspect dealership records.
An agent tried to inspect Butterfields Used Cars & Wholesaling facility, located at 4756 Dixie Highway, and records on Jan. 11 after a consumer complaint. The owner, Carey Butterfield, would not cooperate with the inspection, the department said.
Inspectors made another attempt to look into Butterfields Used Cars & Wholesaling on Jan. 24. The owner told agents he would give them information by Jan. 29, but no records were presented.
An agent called used-car dealership and left a message on Feb. 22. The Department of State said the owner still has not given the requested records as required by law.
The dealership and repair facility were both suspended on March 28. This investigation involved a repair made on a customer's vehicle that they purchased from the dealership.
The Department of State said record keeping protects against stolen vehicles or parts being sold to unknowing customers. It also ensures the customers gets a valid title and registration.
Anyone who may have complaints against Butterfields Used Cars & Wholesaling are asked to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at (517) 335-1410.
