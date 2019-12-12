The Chief of Pharmacy Service at the Saginaw VA is facing several sex crimes charges.
Ferdy Ameh has worked at the Aleda E. Lutz VA in Saginaw since February 17, 2019.
Court records show he was charged earlier this month with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.
He was first hired by the Department of Veterans Affairs on May 31, 2015.
The VA said he is currently classified as absent without leave, a non-pay status, and that the VA has stripped him of all patient care responsibilities, pending disciplinary review and appropriate action.
In a response to TV5, the VA said it has “made clear that it will hold employees accountable when they fail to live up to the high standards Veterans and taxpayers expect, and that’s exactly what we’re doing in this case.”
