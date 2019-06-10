Beginning June 18th, the Aleda E. Lutz VA in Saginaw will host a weekly Farmer’s Market on its front lawn.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday’s veterans, their families and community members will be able to purchase locally-grown produce and other health and wellness products.
The market will support local farmers and gardeners bringing produce to the community.
For more information on the Saginaw VA or its programs, click here.
