Fruits and vegetables
Storyblocks

Beginning June 18th, the Aleda E. Lutz VA  in Saginaw will host a weekly Farmer’s Market on its front lawn.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday’s veterans, their families and community members will be able to purchase locally-grown produce and other health and wellness products.

The market will support local farmers and gardeners bringing produce to the community.

For more information on the Saginaw VA or its programs, click here.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.