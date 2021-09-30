Saginaw Valley Lutheran High School is taking a two-day pause due to a high number of absentee calls.
Classes are canceled for the rest of the week and the school is planning to reopen on Monday.
Saginaw Valley Lutheran is asking all families to get their children tested for COVID-19. A number of families called the school this week saying their child was not feeling well. On Tuesday, the school received about 30 absentee calls and 49 on Wednesday.
In total, two COVID-19 cases, both students, have been reported to families since the start of the school year as of Wednesday. The cases are believed to be eight days apart.
Custodial staff are deep cleaning and fogging the building, which will remain empty for four days.
