The Michigan Department of State has revoked the dealer license of a Saginaw vehicle seller for violating multiple codes in the Michigan Vehicle Code.
The owner Butterfields Used Cars and Wholesaling, Carey Butterfield, had an administrative hearing on Oct. 26, 2021, to address violations.
The violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code brought up were:
- Fraudulently signing documents
- Exceeding authority as a dealer
- Failing to properly complete applications for title and registrations
- Failing to apply for title and registration within 15 days of vehicle delivery
- Failing to provide notice of an inventory loan for vehicles
- Failing to comply with previous alternative penalty agreements
Butterfield’s business served a summary suspension in March 2019. A department of state law examiner order the license to be revoked effective on Feb. 1.
Consumers are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services at 517-335-1410 if they feel wronged by Butterfields Used Cars and Wholesaling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.