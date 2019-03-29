Veterans at the VA Medical Center located in Saginaw saw the traveling tribute dedicated to MI veterans for the first time.
The names of 2654 Vietnam veterans are on the traveling memorial, and they are all from Michigan.
“The memorial if 14-years-old this spring,” Chairman of the MI Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial, Mike Schneider said.
Schneider said it’s an honor and privilege to be able to bring these names to so many of his fellow veterans and their loved ones across MI.
“That’s who we’ve met when we traveled, the families, classmates, coaches, and teachers who come visit this memorial,” Schneider said.
Schneider said that even if a veteran can’t remember the name of a fallen comrade, they can cross-reference their city or county.
Gary Duehring, Commander of the American Legion Post in Owosso, said he’s searched for the identities of eight Vietnam veterans from Owosso for a long time. He said that today that all ended when he found their names on the wall.
“Found all eight of them and the guys who run the wall actually gave me copies of their citations and everything so that I can hang them in our post. So I’m going to take them home, frame them, and put them up there because that’s where they belong,” Duehring said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.