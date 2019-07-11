A 62-year-old former nursing home aide was charged Thursday of elder abuse by the state’s attorney general.
Elizabeth Haines was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery after an investigation by the Elder Abuse Task Force.
In April of 2018, Haines allegedly grabbed an elderly, wheelchair-bound resident while she was working at Samaritas Senior Living in Saginaw.
The resident was left with bruises on her arms after having her arms pinned to her wheelchair and Haines ignored pleas to stop.
“Physical abuse of nursing home residents is never acceptable, period,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Most vulnerable residents are completely dependent on their caregivers for a myriad of essential daily tasks and when those caregivers become abusers, my office will step in and hold them accountable. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect the health, safety and well-being of all Michigan seniors.”
Restraining patients in nursing homes is a form of abuse.
Haines was arraigned Thursday in 70th District Court and released on her own recognizance.
