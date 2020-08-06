Frannie Bruce has fostered a way for her community to give back to one another and it’s in the form of a tiny pantry.
She calls it in the Blessing Box, and it’s just what it sounds like – a box full of items for anyone who might be in need.
“Take what you need, leave what you can, give what you can,” said Bruce. “Don’t’ hesitate, it’s here for that reason.”
Inside the Blessing Box, people have donated personal care items and non-perishable food items.
If you want to donate, you can leave items on the front deck or just place them inside.
“You know, anything reasonable that will help to fill the box and help to support people’s needs,” said Bruce.
Frannie doesn’t have plans of stopping anytime soon.
“I hope it takes on,” said Bruce. “I hope there are more and more blessing boxes, aka, tiny pantries, around the city and around the world.”
She says her motivation is that any of us could be in need.
“It could be you, it could be me,” said Bruce. “You never know what’s gonna happen and what’s around the next corner, so it’s a matter of just helping each other and being there to be supportive as best you can.”
