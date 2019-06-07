A 37-year-old Saginaw woman was injured after a crash in Sanilac County on Friday.
It happened about 6:42 p.m. on Ruth Road near Hyde Road in Washington Township.
An unknown vehicle was traveling south on Ruth Road when it tried to pass a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser, but there wasn’t enough time or space, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
The PT Cruiser, driven by 37-year-old Jessica Seigo, went onto the right shoulder of the roadway and lost control in the gravel. The PT Cruiser then entered the northbound lane of Ruth Road and struck a northbound 2011 Ford work van, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver of the van tried to avoid the accident, but the two vehicles still side swiped each other, the sheriff’s office said.
Seigo was taken to McKenzie Hospital by Sanilac EMS for treatment. Everyone else was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
