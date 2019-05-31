After recent shootings and growing up surrounded by crime, a local woman has organized an anti-violence march in hopes to rid the city of violence.
“It’s impacted me a lot,” Sparkle Roby said.
Roby feels that gun violence is a growing issue in Saginaw.
For many, it’s no longer the question of “if” but “when”.
So far police have reported that there have been six shootings in the city over the last two weeks. According to police, two of the shooting resulted in death.
Roby said that violence not only affects her family but others as well.
“My sister was shot and killed on the westside on Webster Street back in 2007, and my best friend was also killed from gun violence,” Roby said.
Growing up in Saginaw, Roby said she’s been around violence her entire life. The absence of her sister and best friend is a reminder of the pain that continues to plague victims and their families in Saginaw.
Roby said something has got to give.
“I see a lot of people wanting to do things but don’t know how to take the steps, so I just got the courage to take the step and see what we can come up with,” Roby said.
Roby decided to do something big. On Saturday, June 1, she planned an anti-violence march.
Roby is asking that everyone meet at the old Churches Chicken on East Genesee and Remington Roads at 12:45.
“Get us together and talk a little bit because I have some friends that are involved in the street life that wanna get out and don’t know how. And I have some that’s been in the situation with the streets that’s now out, maybe they can help each other,” Roby said.
Roby said she hopes this will be the first step towards peace in Saginaw, something that future generations need.
“I got five boys, I just want change for their future,” Roby said.
