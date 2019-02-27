On March 5, 2018 police were called to 2840 W. Genesee Ave. where they found 34-year-old Anthony Augusta Cannon, Jr. had been shot.
Cannon’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Hazel Janae Cooper, was taken into custody and charged with his murder.
On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Cooper pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and felony firearms in Saginaw County Circuit Court.
Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson said there was no sentencing agreement in exchange for the plea, but Cooper faces up to 25 years in prison for the shooting, which at the time was being investigated as a domestic situation.
Stevenson said up to the time of the shooting, Cooper had a clean record and no history of criminal activity.
He said it appeared the incident was the result of “a bad decision.”
Cooper will be sentenced on April 10 at 1 p.m. She remains lodged in Saginaw County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.