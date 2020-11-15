A woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a house party in Saginaw.
Around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Saginaw Police Officers were called to 619 S. 23rd Street in Saginaw for reports of two women being shot.
A 20-year-old Saginaw woman, identified as Cierra Faith Long, was suffering from a critical gunshot wound. Officers tried life-saving measures before she was loaded on an ambulance and taken to Ascension St. Mary’s.
Long died from her injuries at the hospital.
The second victim, a 25-year-old Saginaw woman was shot in the ankle. She was taken to Covenant Hospital for treatment and later released.
Officers are interviewing witnesses and continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rob Frazier at (989) 280-1550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
