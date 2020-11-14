“We just love keeping our kids warm every year.”
Women of Colors, a local diverse group of women, is striving to make the Saginaw community a better place.
They’re doing just that with the Seventh Annual Warm a Child for Winter event
“We give hundreds of coats away every year to children in need in the Saginaw community,” said Evelyn McGovern, president of the group.
Given the pandemic, this is the first year the event is functioning as a drive-thru giveaway.
“We want to make sure that every child that comes through this drive-thru receives a coat, hat, scarves, gloves,” she said.
An effect of the pandemic is an increased demand for basic essentials.
“It’s been steady all morning, we had people coming at 7:30 this morning, lining up. I’m so excited,” she said.
McGovern, a Saginaw native is feeling a sense of pride
“It makes me proud to be able to do something to help our community,” she said. “Cause we all need help some time in life.”
In years past the giveaway averages about 400 coats but this year they are striving to give more.
“Our goal is to give away 500 coats today,” she said.
It’s a need every year and they can’t do it alone.
“We need your help every single year,” McGovern said. “January, February, March on and on. It’s a vicious cycle but somebody has to do it and Women of Colors is here to do it.”
You can help by contacting them through their website.
