Tennis shoes were laced up and the workout machines were ready to go for a special fundraiser in Saginaw on Tuesday.
It was part of the first annual Day of Giving at the Saginaw YMCA.
Folks were invited out to get their workout on while giving back on March 3.
“It’s a lifestyle,” said Mitch Larson, YMCA member.
Larson said not only is he passionate about fitness, but his family is as well.
He’s been a member at the YMCA for about 35 years.
“I joined and I came all the time. Then I was a proud father of four girls, and I raised them down here - swimming, gymnastics, all that kind of stuff, karate,” Larson said.
That is why he volunteered to workout on Tuesday in order to raise money for the Y’s community impact campaign, which benefits community youth directly.
“It’s so important for kids to be able to have an opportunity for example to experience a week at Camp Timbers and to be outside and creating friendships and bonds and doing all the things that you do at camp,” said Ann Szymanowski, mission advancement specialist for the Saginaw YMCA.
Szymanowski said staff and volunteer members will be working out until 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday to raise money for things like scholarships, water safety, and all the programs their community impact campaign sponsors.
“All the money that we raise in the community impact campaign, it directly impacts the community. We don’t keep any of that. So we actually, we don’t deny anyone a membership or assistance. So that money is really important in helping to make the community a better place,” Szymanowski said.
