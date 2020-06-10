The city of Saginaw's convenience station is reopening to city residents on June 13.
The station, which is located behind the Public Works building at 1435 S. Washington Ave., was closed in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents must wear masks when visiting the station and practice social distancing, the city said.
Residents may drop off recyclables, building materials, furniture, trash and other miscellaneous items at the drop off site. However, roofing shingles will not be accepted.
Residents are asked to have the items pre-sorted in the trunk of their vehicle. Staff will not remove materials from back seats.
“We are pleased to reopen this station once again for our residents. However, these rules have been put in place to minimize direct contact between employees and customers at the convenience station. We ask everyone to take a few extra minutes to prepare their materials and follow these guidelines," said Phil Karwat, director of Public Works.
The station will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on June 13.
