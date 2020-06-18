The Friday Night Live summer concert series in Saginaw is canceled for 2020.
The decision was made to cancel the series after discussion with representatives from the city, the Saginaw County Health Department, and the board of Positive Results Downtown Saginaw (PRIDE).
“PRIDE in Saginaw welcomes thousands of folks to our Friday Night Live summer concert series, and the health and well-being of our volunteers and audience is always our most important mission. We held on to hope that we would be able to hold Friday Night Live this summer, but with the restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather and the necessary health and safety precautions needed to hold the event, we knew this difficult decision had to be made. We will miss seeing everyone in Morley Plaza this summer, but plans are already underway for Friday Night Live to return in 2021 with a great line-up of concerts. We thank our many loyal fans and volunteers of Friday Night Live and look forward to seeing everyone again next summer," said Brian Keenan-Lechel, president of the PRIDE board of directors.
The 2020 season would have been the 22nd consecutive year for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.