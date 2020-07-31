Saginaw’s Greek Festival is still celebrating this year, but in a new way.
The festival will offer a drive-thru for Greek food on August 21 and August 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.
The festival organizers say that gyros, fries, baklava, spanakopita and dolmathes will be for sale.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post on July 31.
