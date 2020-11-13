The city of Saginaw is beginning a new chapter with a new mayor.
Brenda Moore will lead the city for the next two years.
“I was excited. I was just like wow, wow. This is real,” Moore said.
Moore said she is eager to get started. She said the first order of business is making sure she is on the same page with the City Council and city manager.
“We got to learn how to love each other so that we can work together. I plan to listen to the community and hear their cry. And take it back to the council and to the city manager to discuss ways we might be able to do it. I’m not going to promise anybody anything that I cannot deliver,” Moore said.
Moore also said she will work to bring more cash into the city’s budget.
“Our biggest need is money. Our biggest need is revenue. All of that falls under money. Even with our policing, fire department, we just need money,” she said.
Moore’s first term as mayor will be two years. She said she wants to keep Saginaw on the path to a bright future.
“I just believe that if we as the citizens stand together, we can reconstruct this whole city. And that’s my plan is to at least start the process and hopefully get some stuff done,” Moore said.
