A Mid-Michigan Catholic elementary school is closing its doors citing dropping enrollment and financial issues.
The Diocese of Lansing has announced that Saint Pius X School in Flint will close at the end of the academic year in 2020.
The diocese says a drop in the number of students and parishioners as combined to make the school financially unsustainable.
“This is the most heartbreaking day and the most heartbreaking decision of my 10 years as a priest,” said Father Anthony Strouse, the Pastor of Saint Pius X, February 14. “Unfortunately, the sad and unavoidable facts of declining enrollment combined with declining Sunday Mass attendance have negatively impacted upon our finances such that we, as a parish, have been forced into making this very difficult, very sad decision. Our key priority now is to ensure that the education of our students is not disrupted in any significant way; that we do all we can to ensure that our wonderful teachers continue to be employed within our Catholic school system; and that our hugely supportive and loyal parents are given both the pastoral support and practical advice they need as they plan the next step in their children’s schooling.”
Saint Pius X Catholic School was built in 1962. According to the diocese, over the past decade the number of students has declined by approximately 50 percent, to its current total of 115. The Sunday Mass attendance in the parish has declined even more dramatically in that time, impacting the finances of both the parish and the school.
The school management at Saint Pius X now plan to meet with parents over coming days to answer any questions they may have regarding today’s announcement and to discuss the various educational options that are now on offer to them and their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.