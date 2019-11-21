A food manufacturer is recalling more than 97,000 pounds of salad products because the lettuce may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.
The salads, which contain meat or poultry, were sold at various restaurants and grocery stores, including Walmart and Domino's.
New York-based company Missa Bay produced the salads from Oct. 14, 2019 through Oct. 16, 2019.
For a full list of the recalled products, click here.
The salads were then shipped to distribution locations in 22 states, which include:Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The Maryland Department of Health tested the salad as part of a foodborne illness outbreak and discovered the lettuce tested positive for E. coli O157:H7, which prompted the recall.
FSIS is concerned that some products may still be in distribution centers, restaurants, or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Most people with E. coli (STEC) infections develop diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection.
Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Mary Toscano, the Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle, at 1-800-800-7822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.