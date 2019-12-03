IMAGE: marijuana

Marijuana sales totaled more than $200,000 on the first day of business at a handful of Michigan shops.

Adults 21 and older can buy marijuana. Doors opened Sunday at shops in Ann Arbor, and more will follow in other communities.

The Detroit News reports the state will collect $36,000 in taxes from opening day sales. The newspaper cited statistics from the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

More than 1,400 of Michigan's nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren't allowing pot shops. Detroit has delayed recreational sales until at least Jan. 31. The city has many medical marijuana shops.

Illinois starts recreational sales in January.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.