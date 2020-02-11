Saline city officials hold community meeting over lack of diversity in schools

City officials in Saline hosted a meeting Sunday to get the public's input over the lack of diversity in schools and its impact on minorities.
People shared their experiences inside City Hall in efforts to make Saline a more welcoming community to people of all backgrounds.
READ MORE: A school meeting about diversity ended with a parent's racial comment
Many in the small town are reeling after video captured a man making a racially insensitive comment toward another parent at a meeting that was held to discuss concerns about acceptance and diversity at schools.
Adrian Iraola was speaking out with parents and school administrators about how racism impacted his child when he was interrupted.
As Iraola was in mid-sentence, a man behind him, identified as Tom Burtell, spoke out and said, "Then why didn't you stay in Mexico?"
The comment was immediately condemned by others in the audience.
A Board of Education meeting will be held Tuesday night regarding the lack of diversity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.