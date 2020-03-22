With more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, Governor Whitmer shut down hair salons until mid-April which is causing problems for workers in the cosmetology industry.
"It's been stressful," said Dan Buccilli, co-owner of Refinery Hair Company in Flint. "It's not income for three, four weeks. Some of the girls live paycheck to paycheck. Some are single parents. It's definitely having a huge impact."
You might recognize Buccilli as David Custer's fiance. He's in a hairy situation to protect their employees who work close with their clients.
Buccilli shut down the salon nearly a week before the governor's order. Now, stylists across the state are stuck at home.
"It's not like we can work from home," said Buccilli. "We can't take clients at our house. It's just kind of a waiting game."
"We encourage them not to because of the whole social distancing thing," said Buccilli when asked if they can do house calls. "It's hard to do a house call because we don't have the proper equipment."
They aren't charging stylists their booth rental during the closure.
Many clients were booked months in advance.
For now, they'll have to stay optimistic.
"We'll all be looking shaggy, but like I said, we're going to make the best of it," said Buccilli. "And with everybody at home, nobody's got anybody to impress."
