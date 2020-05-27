As businesses slowly start to reopen salon owners like Caileigh Hoff are feeling cut out.
Many stylists haven’t seen any income over the past two months.
“Everyone’s pretty much in limbo right now,” Hoff, owner of Xclusive Studio. “We’re trying to get answers on when, if, we’re even being considered for a reopen.”
Salons and spas aren’t specifically mentioned in the governor’s six phase plan.
“It leaves a lot of unanswered questions,” Hoff said. “We’re ready to work. Now is our time to get the word out there. Get a plan in place and somewhat of a timeline.”
So, the Safe Salons Coalition of Michigan, which represents around 350 facilities across the state is taking a plan to the governor.
“We have to take proper steps to prepare to reopen,” Hoff said. “It’s not like she can just say ‘You guys can reopen tomorrow,’ and we’d be able to just see clients. We need to have our plan reviewed.”
It’s an 8-step safety plan that would mean increased daily stylist screenings, face shields, gloves, masks, appointments only, distancing, scheduled EPA approved cleanings and more. But until they hear back if this will be enough to reopen, they have to wait.
“There’s some stylists who haven’t seen any money in the past two months,” Hoff said. “So, to invest this type of money into a salon when you don’t even know if this plan will be approved puts you in a difficult position.”
The state sent us a statement saying they’ve received the plan and will look it over.
The full statement reads:
“We have received the plan and will review it. The governor’s office has heard from a variety of organizations and business owners who are looking forward to reopening. We’ll be working closely with stakeholders on how to most-safely re-open when the time is right, based on the state’s top data and medical expertise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.