Salon owners and stylists are gearing up to reopen and start cutting hair again.
“We’ve been waiting for this news since March 16,” Angelo Ortega said.
Ortega is the co-owner of Shapers Salon in Saginaw and Don Angelos in Bay City. He says they’re ready to get back to work and both businesses have prepared a 12-point plan to keep customers safe.
“Temperature checking station with infrared thermometer done by your service provider,” Ortega said. “Our employees are screened as soon as they walk into the building, we’ve got sanitizers”
So, what can you expect when you first arrive to the salon? Ortega says come alone, wear your mask and sanitize
“When you walk into the building, we have signs directing you what procedures we’re taking for your safety and our employees’ safety,” he said.
Along with proper employee training. the salon is blocking two salon stations and changing its approach to setting up appointments to follow social distancing.
“So, we don’t have a rush of clients coming in, we staggered them out throughout the day, and we staggered where clients will be getting their services done throughout the salon,” he said.
And you know people have been anxiously waiting, their phones are off the hook.
“That’s what we’re waiting for, the phones are going crazy,” he said.
And for Ortega, he hopes all of this preparation will impress returning and new clients.
“Safety is our number one concern, and we just want everyone to look good,” he said.
