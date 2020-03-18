The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division is pausing all weekly activities at its corps community centers in the eastern and central areas of the state.
But the Salvation Army said essential social services, such as food and utility assistance are still available, and will continue to serve people in need with limited person-to-person interaction.
Worship services will also be held virtually and livestreamed on Sunday mornings.
The new police remains in effect until March 31.
Emergency Disaster Services will still be serving first responders and victims of disasters when called upon.
