The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division Emergency Disaster Services is helping residents who have been impacted by the historic floods in Midland County caused from the dam failures in May.
The Salvation Army has provided meals to residents who were displaced, distributed blankets to people seeking relief at temporary shelters, and provided gift cards to people in need.
The organization is now handing out 1,200 clean-up kits that contain masks, gloves, brooms, mops, trash bags, and cleaning solution. You can pick one up at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center on Waldo Road.
If you are in need of flood relief assistance, contact the Salvation Army in Midland at 989-496-2787.
“The flooding was massive, and though the immediate emergency disaster response to this crisis seems to be subsiding, we are preparing for all of the ways we will serve our community in the months ahead, including spiritual and emotional care,” said Capt. Brian Goodwill of the Salvation Army Midland Corps Community Center.
If you would like to make a monetary donation to help residents impacted by the floods, you can do so through the following methods:
- Visiting salmich.org/midlandmi
- Texting RELIEF to 24365
- Calling 877-SAL-MICH
- Sending a check made payable to The Salvation Army, designating “Midland Flood” to The Salvation Army Midland Corps Community Center, PO Box 1447, Midland, MI, 48641
