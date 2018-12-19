Santa’s helpers at the Salvation Army of Genesee County are opening the Christmastown Toy Shoppe to bring joy and badly needed holiday help to hundreds of families.
Christmas shopping can be stressful at times, but it has been a little easier this year for Heather Newman thanks to the Salvation Army.
Newman’s family is just one of the 450 that will be helped during the organization’s annual Christmastown Toy Shoppe.
“I try to come every year. It’s just a great thing they do for the people and for the kids that can’t afford it. So it’s just a great experience,” Newman said.
Newman is shopping for her daughter Natalie.
The tables are divided up by age range and have everything from board games to hats. It allows parents to pick out gifts specifically for their kids to open on Christmas day.
Salvation Army Major Randy Hellstrom said donations from year-round initiatives like the Red Kettle campaign help fund events like this. His favorite part is helping families make memories that will last a lifetime without a hefty bill at the end.
“In my mind I just picture the children waking up on Christmas morning, seeing the tree all wide-eyed and bright and getting so excited and opening those gifts and going, ‘mommy, thank you so much.’ And they hug them. That’s what it’s about,” Hellstrom said.
For Newman, that is exactly what she’s looking forward to.
“She’s going to be excited, most definitely excited,” she said.
The Christmastown Toy Shoppe continues on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army on W. Kearsley Street in Flint.
