The Salvation Army usually faces the challenge of limited holiday donations in the kettles.
Now they are facing a new challenge – limited numbers of volunteer bell ringers in Bay City.
The familiar sound of bells and red kettles remind people it’s that time of the year. Salvation Army bell ringers are out and about collecting donations for those in need.
“One of the greatest joys in bell ringing is to see the children come and when they put their money in and I say, ‘do you realize that you are putting a warm meal on the table for someone your size that’s hungry,’” said Rick Batterbee, volunteer.
This is Batterbee’s third holiday season manning the red kettle all around Bay County. Since he’s started there has been fewer volunteers like him.
“We are sitting right now at a little over $20,000 in our kettles. So we’re behind compared to this time last year. Volunteers are down. We have some paid ringers and they got their first check and some said enough is enough,” said Major Rick Ray, with the Bay County Salvation Army.
Ray said this year’s needs have increased so their red kettle goal is set at $130,000.
To help get some volunteer bell ringers back, he has set up something new. For every two hours someone volunteers, their name is entered into a drawing to win a gift card at a local restaurant.
“If you don’t have the financial resources, a gift of your time is just as valuable,” Ray said.
Batterbee already has his name in the drawing 16 times.
“I think my wife always likes it when I take her out to a nice dinner,” Batterbee said.
Even though the odds are in his favor, Batterbee is hoping more ringers like him step up for a little more competition.
“If you can get food to your mouth you can ring a bell,” Batterbee said.
