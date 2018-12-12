The bells that come with the Red Kettle campaign are one of the most familiar sounds of the holiday season.
But this year the Salvation Army is ringing the alarm. The charitable organization says it’s falling behind on its goals and time is running out.
The organization is in need of bell ringers.
The bell ringers ring in donations for the Salvation Army during their Red Kettle campaign.
“This is our main fundraiser. Our biggest one of the entire year. What we raise here doesn’t just go toward Christmas, but all year round,” Genesee-Shiawassee Salvation Army Major Randy Hellstrom said.
The yearly operation could be in trouble if they don’t reach their goal of $450,000.
“Depending on how much it is, we hope we don’t have to do any cuts or anything like that,” Hellstrom said.
Hellstrom said the Salvation Army is about 33 percent down on its Red Kettle campaign goal so far.
“Not all of the stores allowed us to stand in front of them as early as we normally do. We actually started behind because of that,” Hellstrom said.
That is why they are hoping more volunteers will step up to the cause and ring the bells.
“This community has a character about it that says ‘you give us a challenge, we’ll raise up to that challenge. We’ll beat that challenge.’ And I think that’ll be the same for our Salvation Army goal,” Hellstrom said.
You can sign up to help here.
