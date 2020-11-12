Families in Mid-Michigan have been feeling the impact from COVID-19 for most of the year, whether that’s physically, mentally, or financially.
As we near the holiday season, the Salvation Army needs your help to rescue Christmas.
“We should just be careful and to not let COVID steal Christmas from us this year,” said Major Randy Hellstrom, Commander for the Salvation Army in Genesee and Shiawassee counties.
Hellstrom is sharing the new aptly named Rescue Christmas campaign.
“Because of COVID-19, we actually have more people than ever who are in need,” Hellstrom said. “People are off of work, a lot of people have not been able to have their normal lives.”
The Salvation Army typically is a critical resource year-round, but even more so during the holidays.
“We help last year, we did more than 500 families,” Hellstrom said.
With COVID-19 they expect to help even more families this year.
So the Salvation Army is kicking off the Red Kettle campaign earlier than usual.
“The Christmas bell ringing is our largest campaign and what we raise at Christmas time actually sustains our programs throughout the entire year,” Hellstrom said.
Bell ringers, which the Salvation Army could always use more of, will be following safety guidelines.
“All our bell ringers will wear a mask and social distance from people,” Hellstrom said. “Some of our locations asked us to wipe the kettle down, our kettles will be cleaned every day.”
It’s a mission to lift the burdens of COVID-19 and spread more joy during the holidays.
“We want to make sure that people in our community are able to have a wonderful Christmas for their families,” Hellstrom said.
If you want to help the Salvation Army’s Rescue Christmas campaign, head to their website or if you see a red kettle in-person, Major Hellstrom says kettles now have QR code capabilities to make an online donation.
