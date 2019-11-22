The Salvation Army is kicking off their red kettle season with high hopes of helping those in the community.
"There’s no greater joy for us when we see parents come into our Christmas town and they get to walk around and get to pick out gifts and toys for their children,” said Major Randy Hellstrom from Shiawassee and Genesee Salvation Army.
Hellstrom says this year there's a shorter time frame in which they are taking donations in their famous red kettles but still need to raise enough for the people struggling in the area.
"The stores only allow us now to start after Thanksgiving and only to Christmas Eve so now we have a shorter amount of time to raise the money,” Hellstrom said. “So, we only have 24 maybe days."
Hellstrom says they are stirring up excitement with a special promotion.
Volunteers that ring a kettle for two hours will get put into a drawing to win this gorgeous ring from Gaines Jewelry that is valued at over $2,500.
This year you’ll be able to find 50 miniature versions of the red kettles across Genesee County and the Salvation Army is hoping to raise $800,000.
The Salvation Army will also have a digital kettle at every kettle where people can donate simply by scan this bar code.
Hellstom is optimistic about this holiday season and is asking for everyone’s help.
"We want to see people that wouldn’t have an opportunity that wouldn’t have had an opportunity, because of the generosity of this community.”
