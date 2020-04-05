The coronavirus is having an effect on local charities like the Salvation Army of Bay City, and as they're serving more people, they need help.
"The need is getting greater so this is our time to shine," said Major Rick Ray.
He said over the last few weeks, his group is serving more people, whether it's free hot lunches or giving away food.
"It's not just the people who are poverty stricken," said Ray. "We are seeing the people that are unemployed."
Ray said in the month prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in Michigan, the Salvation Army served about 95 people a day, but now, that number has doubled and sometimes even tripled creating a need for more food and supplies.
"Non-perishable food items, pre-boxed things, number ten cans of vegetables," said Ray.
Ray said there's also a need for plastic silverware and takeout form shell food containers. He said they're accepting donations of these items, but monetary gifts are preferred.
In fact, Ray said he was approached by an anonymous donor who wanted to issue a challenge to people watching at home.
"He wants to give us seven thousand dollars if we can match that during this next week, so we've got seven days, so a thousand dollars a day," said Ray.
Ray said the free hot lunches to-go are served Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They're also doing a food giveaway on Wednesdays.
You can help by calling (989) 893-3041.
