The Salvation Army of Genesee County is in desperate need of volunteer bell ringers this holiday season for the Christmas Kettle campaign.
Volunteers ring the bells from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24.
“We are reaching out to the community, church, businesses, schools and neighborhood groups to partner with us to staff our kettles this season,” Major Randy Hellstrom said. “This year, we need to have more families, businesses and neighborhood groups get involved.”
The money raised is used to provide assistance to thousands of people in need of help. Eighty-two cents of every dollar goes directly to help residents in need, the Salvation Army said.
Gaines Jewelry has sponsored the Time2Ring volunteer recruitment program to provide a special incentive for volunteers who give two hours of their time.
“This year, anyone volunteering to take a two-hour shift of ringing the bell for The Salvation Army, will have their name entered in the drawing to win a beautiful $3,000 diamond ring that we are proudly providing. As beautiful as this ring is, it pales in comparison to the spirit of those volunteers that help make the lives of the most needy in our community just a bit better, with a helping hand when it is needed most”, said David Gaines, with Gaines Jewelry.
The Christmas Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s main fundraiser that supports all programs in Genesee County throughout the year. According to the organization, the need for help is greater this year because they expect twice the number of families will request holiday assistance.
“Volunteers are encouraged to have fun as they serve,” said Lydia Sanchez-Roat volunteer and event coordinator for the Salvation Army in Genesee County.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit this link to set up a time to ring.
