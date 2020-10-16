The Salvation Army of Genesee County is looking for bell ringers for the annual Red Kettle campaign.
The bell-ringing season is set to kick off on Nov. 9 and end on Dec. 24.
Candidates must be at least 18-years-old and need a valid driver’s license or state ID, Social Security card, and schedule of availability.
“We operate around 70 kettles in the county and they’re open, in some cases, 10 am to 8 pm, a possible 10 hours a day, six days a week, so we’ve got thousands of hours of time. We also need volunteers as well, but we don’t currently have enough people ready to volunteer for all of our locations, so that’s where these positions become important,” said Major Randy Hellstrom.
Applications will be taken at Beecher Corps, located at 1475 W. Coldwater Rd. in Flint, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as the Flint Citadel Corps, located at 211 W. Kearsley St. in Flint from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Salvation Army said it expects to hire about 100 workers from across the community.
Bell righters earn $9.25 an hour, but they have the chance to earn up to $370 per week.
For more information, applicants can call their local Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.