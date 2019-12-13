The Salvation Army of Genesee County received two gold coins in their red kettles.
The 1-ounce coins are worth about $1,500, the Salvation Army said.
The coins were placed in the red kettles at Bueche's in Flushing and Walmart in Grand Blanc.
This is the first time the Salvation Army has received two gold coins on the same day in different kettles, the organization said.
"We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity of these anonymous donors and their commitment to help us 'Do the Most Good in Genesee County,'" said Major Randy Hellstrom, county Coordinator.
Funds collected during the Red Kettle Campaign support the organization's programs and services throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.