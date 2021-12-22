Bells are ringing across mid-Michigan as the Salvation Army continues its Red Kettle Campaign.
There is still time to donate to the campaign and members of the organization hope you will do that this holiday season.
Major Randy Hellstrom is the Genesee/Shiawassee Regional Commander for the Salvation Army.
"Well, we're a little bit behind right now," Hellstrom said. "We've been having a hard time getting our volunteers to come out and ring the bells for us. And of course, if we don't have somebody at the kettle, then we don't raise the money."
It's a similar situation for the Salvation Army in Bay County.
"This is our one campaign where we make the most noise to raise the most funds to do the most good," said Major Rick Ray.
Ray is the administrator for the Bay County Salvation Army. He said even though the Red Kettle campaign ends in three days, any donations made to the organization between now and Jan. 2 will be matched up to $15,000.
"That could get us really close to that $100,000 mark that we need," Ray said.
In Midland County, Major Brian Reed said the Salvation Army is on target to hit its Red Kettle campaign goal of $91,000.
"This is a community that sees people in need, and they step up," Reed said.
Reed wants everyone to know the Salvation Army uses money raised during this campaign to serve the community throughout the entire year. No matter what, he has faith the Salvation Army will have what it needs when the need arises.
"If we're short, we know that god will meet it in another way," Reed said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.