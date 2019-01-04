The intersection of Euclid and Salzburg Avenue in Bay County has reopened after an accident.
Video of the scene sent to TV5 shows that a semi-truck is jackknifed on the westbound Salzburg.
Traffic is backed up from all directions.
It was paged out at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4.
It reopened at about 6:10 p.m.
No word yet on the condition of those involved.
Drivers may want to avoid the area
