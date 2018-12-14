Salzburg Road was closed between 7 Mile and 8 Mile where two building structures were being moved.
Sgt. Frost with the Michigan State Police motor carrier division said a semi-truck pulling the two structures had a permit for highway transportation, but not county roads.
When the transportation company was traveling on E. Salzburg Road in Bay County on Thursday about 3 p.m. with the structures, they hit multiple power lines. That’s when police arrived on the scene.
Police told the driver they could not go any further without the proper permits.
Police weighed and measured the structures to determine if they had to move any power or phone lines to get the structures back on their route.
Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said they had to wait on Consumers Energy to handle the down power lines.
Police said this incident is considered a traffic violation.
Police said the transport was heading from Iowa to Sebewaing.
"How do you get on this road to go to Sebewaing? I don't know, but if that's the road they had to travel they must've left about a year ago to get this far," said Frank Davenport, resident.
The transport was moved to a farm and the road is back open, giving neighbors some peace of mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.