Sam’s Club is offering special services for senior and at-risk members.
Sam’s Club is introducing special shopping hours starting Thursday.
Every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems can shop early. Stores normally open at 9 a.m.
During those hours on Tuesday and Thursday, senior or at-risk members can also use the new concierge service.
Members can pull into a designated parking spot and place their order from their car. A Sam’s Club employee will get the items on their list and deliver it to the vehicle.
