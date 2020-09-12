“This is the most important election in our lifetimes,” said Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. “Michigan will play a deciding role in this process. Let’s go forward together and let’s win it.”
Senator Sanders is issuing a call to action for Michiganders before the November election.
He’s urging them to vote our President Donald Trump and elect Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden.
In a virtual town hall featuring Michigan leaders such as Representative Rashida Talaib and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
“We cannot afford another four years of this man at the helm of our country,” said Gilchrist. “There are literally millions of lives at stake.”
The town hall also highlighted several crises in American including healthcare, racial injustice and the coronavirus pandemic.
It featured state activists along with union leaders who spoke about why they believe Biden is a more suitable candidate for the presidency.
“Trump lied about saving UAW jobs and plants, Joe Biden worked hard and he did save hundreds of plants and communities,” said Bob King, a former UAW president.
“Vice President Biden has committed to putting an educator who actually believes in public education in as secretary of education,” said David Hecker, president of AFT Michigan.
Trump Victory Spokesperson Chris Gustafson put out a statement in response to today’s town hall:
While President Trump negotiates fair trade deals for Michiganders like the USMCA, Joe Biden refuses to answer for his disastrous votes that led to NAFTA which helped kill hundreds of thousands American manufacturing jobs. Michiganders deserve proven leadership that works for them and will once again vote for President Trump in November.
