Sandusky Police searching for dine-and-dasher

Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who left a Sandusky restaurant without paying for his meal.
The surveillance photo police released was taken on Thursday, July 11 at 9 p.m.
“Small town businesses stay alive with every small sale. Wait staff work hard to serve not wanting to be stood up on the tip they try to earn,” the Sandusky Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Anyone who can identify this man is asked to privately message the police department’s Facebook page or call (810) 648-2000 ext. 2 and ask for the Sandusky Police Department.
